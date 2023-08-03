Sun bears attract tourists at Hangzhou Zoo

Xinhua) 09:15, August 03, 2023

A sun bear interacts with tourists at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear eats a carrot at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear eats a carrot at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Sun bears enjoy fruits at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear stands on hind legs at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear enjoys fruits at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear stays in a pool at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A staff member prepares fruits and carrots for sun bears at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Sun bears play at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear stands on hind legs while interacting with tourists at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear is seen at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear eats a cucumber at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A sun bear eats a carrot at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2023. A video of a four-year-old sun bear standing upright like a human being at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang Province went viral on social media recently, attracting an increased number of tourists coming here to see it. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

