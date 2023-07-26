We Are China

Zoo in E China's Qingdao adopts measures to help animals stay cool in heat wave

People's Daily Online) 14:19, July 26, 2023

A zoo keeper feeds watermelon to a hippo at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

In an effort to relieve summer heat for animals in the dog days, Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province, has implemented a slew of measures, including spraying water over animals, providing ice blocks and fruits, and adding pools and air conditioners to their enclosures and living facilities.

A hippo eats watermelon at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

Lemurs east fruits at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

A zoo keeper feeds fruit to an elephant at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

A zoo keeper sprays water on a hippo at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

Photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows an aerial view of Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)