Zoo in E China's Qingdao adopts measures to help animals stay cool in heat wave
A zoo keeper feeds watermelon to a hippo at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)
In an effort to relieve summer heat for animals in the dog days, Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province, has implemented a slew of measures, including spraying water over animals, providing ice blocks and fruits, and adding pools and air conditioners to their enclosures and living facilities.
A hippo eats watermelon at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)
Lemurs east fruits at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)
A zoo keeper feeds fruit to an elephant at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)
A zoo keeper sprays water on a hippo at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)
Photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows an aerial view of Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)
