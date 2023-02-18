Goodfellow's tree kangaroo peeks out of its mother's pouch at zoo in France

A Goodfellow's tree kangaroo joey peeks out of its mother's pouch at a zoo in Paris, France, Feb. 17, 2023. The Goodfellow's tree kangaroo is classified as "endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

