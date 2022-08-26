Male baby hippo makes public debut at Shanghai Zoo

Xinhua) 09:45, August 26, 2022

A baby hippo and his mother are seen at the Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 25, 2022. A male baby hippo born on June 23 appeared to the public for the first time on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

