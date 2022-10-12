Animal babies bring fresh look to Harbin zoo

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:50, October 12, 2022

A 6-month-old monkey with its mother at Harbin Northeast Forest Zoo in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Liu Xiaomi/For chinadaily.com.cn]

A group of animal babies saw the start of their first golden autumn at Harbin Northeast Forest Zoo in Heilongjiang province.

This year, nearly 100 babies of different animal species have been born at the zoo, including monkeys, giraffes, wolves, red-crowned cranes and Siberian tigers.

They all brought a new look to the zoo and attracted many visitors during the seven-day National Day holiday.

