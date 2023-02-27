Monkey draws nationwide attention in China for unusual look

February 27, 2023

A monkey in Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province’s attracted the attention of internet users in China, with some saying it looks both like and unlike a monkey.

Named Du Du, the monkey is a male white-faced saki, according to Hongshan Forest Zoo.

Combo photos shows No-face (left), a character in the Japanese animated film Spirited Away directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and Du Du (right), a male white-faced saki in the Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/CCTV newscenter)

A zoo visitor, who thought the male white-faced saki resembles No-face, a character in the Japanese animated film Spirited Away directed by Hayao Miyazaki, posted its photo online, which has gone viral on social media platforms in China. Many internet users call the picture an “eye-opener”.

"That's really a jaw-dropping and peculiar monkey," some internet users said.

Photo shows the male white-faced saki Du Du. (Photo/CCTV newscenter)

"What are you saying? Our Du Du looks adorable and he is just like a big star," the zoo said, responding to internet users who called the monkey peculiar.

In fact, there are three white-faced sakis in Hongshan Forest Zoo, and they are a family of three, according to the zoo.

Du Du is the father, and the mother is named Hua Hua, said a zoo staff, who explained that the female baby monkey has yet to be named.

Photo shows a female white-faced saki named Hua Hua. (Photo/CCTV newscenter)

A reliable source said female and male white-faced sakis have very different appearances. Male white-faced sakis have black fur and a white face, while female white-faced sakis have brownish-grey fur and are smaller than males in size.

The females and males are very close. They often groom their mates to enhance their relationship.

White-faced sakis are also very smart. They are good at imitating human behavior, and often make visitors laugh, according to the zoo.

Although white-faced sakis look fluffy, they weigh only from 1 to 2 kilograms.

Photo shows a baby white-faced saki. (Photo/CCTV News)

