Doves spontaneously add romance to wedding proposal in Nanjing
(People's Daily App) 14:07, January 31, 2023
A man recently proposed to a woman at the center of the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum Music Stage in east China's Nanjing. Just as he went down on one knee to put a ring on her finger, a flock of white doves spontaneously flew in from all sides toward the center of the stage, causing the romantic atmosphere to reach its peak.
(Compiled by Lü Jinwei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
