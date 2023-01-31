Doves spontaneously add romance to wedding proposal in Nanjing

(People's Daily App) 14:07, January 31, 2023

A man recently proposed to a woman at the center of the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum Music Stage in east China's Nanjing. Just as he went down on one knee to put a ring on her finger, a flock of white doves spontaneously flew in from all sides toward the center of the stage, causing the romantic atmosphere to reach its peak.

