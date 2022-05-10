We Are China

Water lilies bloom in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 15:30, May 10, 2022

Ducks swim among blooming water lilies at Yanque Lake, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 9, 2022. Water lilies surrounded with lush green leaves create an ecological painting. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

