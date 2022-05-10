Water lilies bloom in Nanjing
Ducks swim among blooming water lilies at Yanque Lake, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 9, 2022. Water lilies surrounded with lush green leaves create an ecological painting. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
