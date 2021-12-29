Nanjing city wall museum opens for trial service

Xinhua) 08:51, December 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows the city wall museum of Nanjing in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. The Nanjing city wall museum opened for trial service here Tuesday. It will showcase the historic and cultural value of the Nanjing city wall from various aspects. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

