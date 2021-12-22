Home>>
Shenyang Museum opens for visitors
(Ecns.cn) 11:03, December 22, 2021
Photo taken on Dec.21, 2021 shows the gold mask of China's Liao Dynasty (907-1125) at Shenyang Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Shenyang Museum opened on Tuesday. This comprehensive museum covers an area of about 22,000 square meters, with about 2,535 pieces (sets) of cultural relics, which show the history and culture of the Shenyang region.
