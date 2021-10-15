In pics: museum of Chengjiang Fossil site in Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:47, October 15, 2021

People view exhibits at a museum of Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 14, 2021. Located in Chengjiang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the Chengjiang Fossil site presents the most complete record of an early Cambrian marine community. The Chengjiang Fossil was included into the World Heritage List in 2012. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)