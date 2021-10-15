Home>>
In pics: museum of Chengjiang Fossil site in Yunnan
(Xinhua) 08:47, October 15, 2021
People view exhibits at a museum of Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 14, 2021. Located in Chengjiang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the Chengjiang Fossil site presents the most complete record of an early Cambrian marine community. The Chengjiang Fossil was included into the World Heritage List in 2012. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Luoyang: a city museum lovers must visit
- Museum of bronze chariots, horses from Qin Dynasty opens to public
- Museum in Athens takes visitors on quest for ultimate beauty
- Man builds museum for his bicycles in NW China
- People visit Museum of Kunlunguan Campaign in Nanning, S China
- Museum housing Terracotta Warriors reopens in China
- In pics: Recalling a touring exhibit of Afghanistan’s relics in China
- Treasures on the road: Recalling a touring exhibit of Afghanistan’s relics in China
- Henan Museum reopens after 30 days of closure
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.