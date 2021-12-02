Qinghai Provincial Museum showcases new exhibits featuring valuable cultural relics, archaeological discoveries

December 02, 2021

An exhibition featuring cultural relics was recently kicked off at the Qinghai Provincial Museum, together with three parallel exhibitions focusing respectively on representative intangible cultural heritage, archaeological discoveries, and revolutionary cultural relics found in the northwestern Chinese province.

A visitor admires cultural relics on display at the Qinghai Provincial Museum. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

A total of 1,331 sets of cultural relics, including 191 first-class sets and 248 items, along with sets of other valuable cultural relics, were displayed at the exhibition, which has an exhibition area of 9,450 square meters. The cultural artifacts on display are from cultural museums located across the province.

Some artifacts unearthed from a tomb in the Reshui Tombs in Qinghai’s Dulan county also made their debut.

Photo shows an exhibition booth of prehistoric painted pottery wares on display at Qinghai Provincial Museum. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

The parallel exhibition featuring archaeological discoveries displayed 314 items and sets of cultural artifacts, including 93 valuable ones, all unearthed since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. For the first time, the exhibition gave a comprehensive introduction to the four tombs of the Reshui Tombs.

The parallel exhibition featuring representative intangible cultural heritage displayed 190 items and sets of cultural artifacts, including six items of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, such as Regong artistic pieces, 88 items of national intangible cultural heritage that included Jiaya Tibetan carpet weaving skills, and 17 items of provincial-level intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition featuring revolutionary cultural relics displayed movable and immovable revolutionary cultural relics discovered in Qinghai, as well as sharing information about revolutionary resources, such as revolutionary sites and memorial halls, situated in Qinghai.

Photo shows a painted pottery pot with exquisite patterns on it. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a painted pottery item featuring patterns of two people lifting up an object. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a wooden cart. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a bronze censer lid with a phoenix on top of it. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows replica of a house located in the ruins of the Liuwan tombs. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a phoenix hairpin inlaid with kallaites found in the Xuewei No. 1 Tomb, which is part of the Reshui Tombs in Dulan county. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows an articraft unearthed from the Reshui Tombs. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a robe unearthed from the Reshui Tombs. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a sheepskin raft of the Sala ethnic group. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a farmers’ painting named “Playing Tibetan Chess.” (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows lamps that are nowadays commonly seen in Huangyuan county, Xining, capital city of Qinghai province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a replica of a brick belonging to the Hongguang Mosque, the only one of its kind in China built by Red Army soldiers. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Photo shows a barn lantern. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

