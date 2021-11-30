Upgraded museum in NW China reopens with 160 new exhibits

November 30, 2021

Brocade unearthed from Reshui graveyard site is displayed at the Qinghai Province Museum in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

After one and a half years of upgrading, Qinghai Province Museum opened on Monday with an exhibition featuring 160 new pieces of its collection. The exhibition focuses on Qinghai historical relics, showing regional history and ethnic culture from multiple perspectives. With the largest number of cultural relics on display on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the upgraded museum has exhibited 1,331 pieces (sets) of cultural relics, including 191 first-class cultural relics and 248 precious cultural relics (sets).

