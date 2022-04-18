Glass walkway brings new sight to Nanjing

April 18, 2022

The newly built round glass walkway next to the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge lights up in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 16, 2022. The colorful round glass walkway looks like a "big ring" at night. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

