E China's Nanjing strengthens epidemic prevention, control measures
A staff member checks the body temperature of a resident at the entrance of a residential area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 14, 2022. Nanjing has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2022. Nanjing has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2022.
Nanjing has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A notice announcing the cancellation of a cherry-viewing event is seen in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 14, 2022. Nanjing has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Travelers have their health tracking codes checked at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 14, 2022. Nanjing has strengthened its epidemic prevention and control measures in response to the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Related Stories
