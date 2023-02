We Are China

Lantern show illuminates Nanjing

(People's Daily App) 14:01, February 06, 2023

Streams of tourists enjoy lanterns at the 37th China Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)