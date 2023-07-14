Animals cool off during summer heat at Guangzhou Zoo

Xinhua) 09:24, July 14, 2023

A breeder feeds a hippo with fresh carrots and watermelon at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

A giant panda has fun at an air-conditioned room at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

A giant panda enjoys iced fruits at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

Red pandas enjoy iced fruits at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

A breeder feeds a red panda with fresh fruit at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

A breeder cools a hippo with spray at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

Giraffes are cooled off under water spray at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

A breeder feeds a hippo with fresh carrots at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023.

