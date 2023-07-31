Zoo animals keep cool amid summer heat

A giant panda enjoys iced fruits at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023. The zoo has taken various measures to cool the animals during the summer heat in Guangzhou. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- With plenty of shade, icy beds, frozen summer treats, air conditioners and misting cooling systems, zoo animals across China are keeping cool amid the blazing heat of summer.

This summer, the polar bears living at Beijing Zoo have two icy beds. The outdoor bed is concave and functions roughly like a household refrigerator. Thanks to a built-in refrigerating system, the bed can achieve an overall cooling effect, with the lowest temperature at minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The polar bears can lie on their bellies in the bed, and their caretakers also place giant ice cubes in the bed to give them the optimal cooling feeling.

The polar bears also have a chessboard-style shade over their swimming pool. The shade changes configuration according to the position of the sun and the shade of the outdoor trees, thereby maximizing the ratio of the shaded area and improving the animals' welfare.

Zookeepers in Shanghai have been preparing since spring for high summer temperatures.

Two rows of sprinklers were installed outside the Flamingo exhibition area at Shanghai Zoo.

At the beginning of this year, the staff placed a net above the sprinklers and introduced vines. It is expected that the net will be covered with climbing plants within six months. The staff said they must plan in advance to lay the foundations for improving animal welfare.

Red pandas enjoy iced fruits at the Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2023. The zoo has taken various measures to cool the animals during the summer heat in Guangzhou. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Summer treats, such as watermelons, white melons, grapes, and other fruits and juicy vegetables, are provided to meet the nutritional needs of animals. From giraffes to hippos, macaws to red-crowed cranes, frozen watermelons are the most popular dish.

While mammals and birds avoid the scorching sun, many amphibians take the opposite approach, especially the turtles. Sunbathing can help them increase their body temperature, accelerate their metabolism, help synthesize vitamin D and better absorb calcium. Sprinklers are also turned on for the turtles, helping to prevent heatstroke and dehydration.

At Xian Qinling Wildlife Park, where the outdoor temperature has exceeded 34 degrees Celsius, zookeepers have been providing the chimps with chilled green bean soup. The primate keepers at the park feed the monkeys and chimps with small amounts of soup multiple times each day.

Although this means they must clean the cages and prepare food several times daily, they want to ensure their "furry kids" have a healthy and comfortable summer.

