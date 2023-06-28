We Are China

Artificially-bred Yangtze finless porpoise turns one year old

Xinhua) 11:23, June 28, 2023

Yangtze finless porpoise F9C22 (R) swims with its mother at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB) of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

F9C22, the first second-generation artificially-bred female Yangtze finless porpoise, turned one year old on Tuesday.

On June 27, 2022, Yangtze finless porpoise Fujiu gave birth to F9C22, marking an achievement in artificial breeding and reproduction of the species.

A keeper feeds Yangtze finless porpoise F9C22 at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB) of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

