Wild animals seen at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in Xinjiang
This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows bar-headed geese at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows wild yaks at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a lynx at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
