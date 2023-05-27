We Are China

Wild animals seen at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:50, May 27, 2023

This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows bar-headed geese at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows wild yaks at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a lynx at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

