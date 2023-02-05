Animals enjoy "festive food" ahead of upcoming Lantern Festival at Yunnan Wild Animal Park
A macaw enjoys a nut as "festive food" ahead of the upcoming Lantern Festival at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Lemurs enjoy "festive food" ahead of the upcoming Lantern Festival at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Lemurs enjoy "festive food" ahead of the upcoming Lantern Festival at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
A sun bear enjoys a durian as "festive food" ahead of the upcoming Lantern Festival at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
A macaw enjoys a nut as "festive food" ahead of the upcoming Lantern Festival at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
