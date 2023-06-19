Golden snub-nosed monkeys enjoy life in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:23, June 19, 2023

A golden snub-nosed monkey rests on a tree at Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Covering a area of about 16,000 hectares, Baihe National Nature Reserve, one of the first five nature reserves in Sichuan, is home to nearly 1,700 golden snub-nosed monkeys.

