Golden snub-nosed monkeys enjoy life in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 16:23, June 19, 2023
A golden snub-nosed monkey rests on a tree at Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Covering a area of about 16,000 hectares, Baihe National Nature Reserve, one of the first five nature reserves in Sichuan, is home to nearly 1,700 golden snub-nosed monkeys.
Photos
