Chinese white dolphins spotted in S China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 16:12, July 24, 2023

A Chinese white dolphin frolics in waters of the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Xiao Yousheng)

Several Chinese white dolphins were recently spotted frolicking and singing in the waters of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The Chinese white dolphin, which is under first-class state protection in China, has been dubbed the "giant panda of the sea" due to its small population.

Since the rare creature has high requirements for its habitat environment, it has become an "indicator species" for marine ecosystems, according to Xiao Yousheng, an official of a national nature reserve for Chinese white dolphins in the Pearl River estuary.

In recent years, an increasing number of Chinese white dolphins has been seen, Xiao said, adding that there has been a rise in the proportion of young dolphins, thanks to the steadily improving ocean environment.

