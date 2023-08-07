White-headed langurs spotted in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:15, August 07, 2023

Two white-headed langurs frolic at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur is pictured with its baby on a tree branch at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur climbs on a cliff to forage at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A white-headed langur moves through the woods at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Two white-headed langurs rest on a cliff at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A white-headed langur walks with its baby on a cliff at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur looks out on a tree branch at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur leaps at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur forages at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A white-headed langur leaps at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A white-headed langur forages at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Two white-headed langurs rest on a cliff at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A flock of white-headed langurs rest on a cliff at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur forages at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur is pictured with its baby on a tree branch at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Two white-headed langurs are pictured on a cliff at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur rests on a tree branch at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur forages at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur eats fruit at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Several white-headed langurs rest on a cliff at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A white-headed langur forages at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A white-headed langur forages at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A white-headed langur leaps at a national nature reserve in Luobai Town of Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. The white-headed langur is one of the world's most endangered primate species and exclusive to China. The endangered animal, characterized by the white hair on their heads, are spotted in the 200-square km karst hills between the Zuojiang and Mingjiang rivers in Chongzuo. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)