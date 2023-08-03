Border area of S China's Guangxi sees improving living conditions

Xinhua) 14:01, August 03, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a view of Shangbaotun in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

During the five years between 2008 and 2012, Guangxi had conducted 8,801 projects in the Napo border area, covering various aspects of people's daily life including transportation, education, water supply, house renovation and so on, benefiting over 77,000 people from 59 villages in six townships.

With continuous efforts of local government and people, living conditions in border area of Guangxi have been improved fundamentally.

This photo taken on July 14, 2009 shows a road leading to Shangbaotun of Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo taken on April 5, 2009 shows the houses of local people in Shuinongtun of Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on July 30, 2023 shows renovated houses of local people in Shuinongtun of Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This combination of two aerial photos shows houses built with bricks and mortar in Shuinongtun on March 18, 2018 (above) and new houses constructed with concrete and steel in Shuinongtun on Oct. 16, 2020, in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo taken on July 14, 2009 shows houses of local people in Shangbaotun of Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows a road leading to Shangbaotun of Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2008 by Xinhua photographer Zhang Ailin shows a view of Shuinongtun (above) and photo taken on July 30, 2023 by Xinhua photographer Zhou Hua shows new houses of villagers from Shuinongtun, in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 30, 2023 shows renovated houses of local people in Shuinongtun of Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi started at the end of 2008 an infrastructure project in its border area to improve the life of local people. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

