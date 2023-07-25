Students learn about intangible cultural heritages in summer vacation in Guangxi, S China

Xinhua) 09:13, July 25, 2023

This combo photo shows primary school student Shi Jinjing, 10, posing for a photo (L) and Shi learning playing flute of the Dong ethnic group during a training course (R) in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Guangxi takes advantage of its rich traditional cultural resources of ethnic minorities to enrich primary school students' cultural life during the summer vacation. Students learned about intangible cultural heritages such as Lusheng, folk songs, batik and embroidery by participating in various folk custom experience and training activities that are held to enhance attendees' awareness of the protection and inheritance of the intangible cultural heritages.

This combo photo shows primary school student Wei Wenhui, 10, posing for a photo (L) and Wei learning embroidery of the Miao ethnic group from her mother (R) in Yaogao Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows primary school student Yang Lina, 8, posing for a photo (L) and Yang learning farming-themed painting of the Dong ethnic group during a training course (R) in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows primary school student Wu Liangyou, 8, posing for a photo on July 6, 2023 (L); Wu waiting to wear traditional attire before a folk custom activity on July 6, 2023 (R, top); Wu learning folk song of the Miao ethnic group on July 5, 2023 (R, middle); and Wu playing basketball with his brother on July 15, 2023 (R, bottom) in Dangjiu Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows primary school student Liang Wenxiong, 9, posing for a photo on July 5, 2023 (L) and Liang learning performing Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, from his grandfather on July 6, 2023 (R) in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows primary school student Pan Wenxiang, 9, posing for a photo (L) and Pan learning singing songs of the Dong ethnic group during a training course (R) in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows primary school student Wei Huiman, 11, posing for a photo on July 8, 2023 (L); Wei helping decorating a folk custom performance site on July 10, 2023 (R, top) and Wei learning folk dance of the Zhuang ethnic group on July 23, 2023 (R, middle and bottom) in Renliang Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

This combo photo shows primary school student Liang Zhizhen, 10, posing for a photo (L) and Liang learning beating "Liang Bu", a kind of traditional hand-made cloth of the Miao ethnic group from her mother (R) in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows primary school student Wei Xuefei, 11, posing for a photo (L) and Wei learning making oleic tea from her mother (R) in Yaogao Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

