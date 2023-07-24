Bamboo shoot competition held in Liucheng, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:38, July 24, 2023

Bamboo shoots are scored by jury during a bamboo shoot competition in Liucheng County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. A competition on bamboo shoots was held in Liucheng County on Friday in order to promote the exchange between farmers and the development of bamboo shoot industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Bamboo shoots are displayed by staff members during a bamboo shoot competition in Liucheng County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. A competition on bamboo shoots was held in Liucheng County on Friday in order to promote the exchange between farmers and the development of bamboo shoot industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A farmer takes part in a bamboo shoot peeling contest in Liucheng County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. A competition on bamboo shoots was held in Liucheng County on Friday in order to promote the exchange between farmers and the development of bamboo shoot industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A farmer takes part in a bamboo shoot peeling contest in Liucheng County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. A competition on bamboo shoots was held in Liucheng County on Friday in order to promote the exchange between farmers and the development of bamboo shoot industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A bamboo shoot is scored by jury during a bamboo shoot competition in Liucheng County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. A competition on bamboo shoots was held in Liucheng County on Friday in order to promote the exchange between farmers and the development of bamboo shoot industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)