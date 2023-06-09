We Are China

A clever bamboo harvester moves bamboo trees down the mountain

(People's Daily App) 14:35, June 09, 2023

Have you ever seen how bamboo trees are transported down from a mountain?

In this ingenious way, a Chinese female worker can easily move bundles of heavy bamboo trees.

Chinese bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world.

In traditional Chinese culture, bamboo is dubbed the "gentleman" among plants.

(Video source: Kuaishou, produced by Yang Yang and Chen Xu)

