A clever bamboo harvester moves bamboo trees down the mountain
(People's Daily App) 14:35, June 09, 2023
Have you ever seen how bamboo trees are transported down from a mountain?
In this ingenious way, a Chinese female worker can easily move bundles of heavy bamboo trees.
Chinese bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world.
In traditional Chinese culture, bamboo is dubbed the "gentleman" among plants.
