How much do Chinese people love bamboo?

(People's Daily App) 15:25, June 06, 2023

China is the first country in the world to recognize, cultivate and utilize bamboo.

Known as the "Kingdom of Bamboo," China is still the most abundant bamboo resource in the world. It is also the country with the largest bamboo industry.

There are more than 1,640 species of bamboo in 88 genera in the world.

Over 800 species in 39 genera are found in China.

What does bamboo mean to the Chinese?

Bamboo is everywhere in Chinese people's lives.

From the many Chinese characters with the symbol of bamboo, we can see the closeness between Chinese people and bamboo.

