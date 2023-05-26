Languages

Friday, May 26, 2023

Art of cooking: Delicate steamer made of bamboo

(People's Daily App) 15:19, May 26, 2023

Can a kitchen food steamer be graceful? In the hands of handicrafts people, a bamboo steamer is not only a kitchen tool, but also an exquisite handicraft.

