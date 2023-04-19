Daguan county enters bamboo harvesting season

Photo shows harvested bamboo shoots in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

The fresh bamboo shoot harvesting season has begun in Daguan county in Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, and will last over one month. Many outbound young workers have come back for the harvests.

Bamboo forests cover an area of 1.12 million mu (746.67 square kilometers) in the county, including 1.02 million mu (680 square kilometers) of Qiongzhu, a variety of bamboo.

Since 2019, the local government has invested 1.83 billion yuan ($266.08 million) to boost Qiongzhu industries. The annual production volume of bamboo shoots has increased from 8,000 tonnes to 35,000 tonnes. Industries related to bamboo yield 1.48 billion yuan ($215.19 million), and benefit 173,000 people, which is equivalent to 72.5 percent of the rural population in Daguan county.

