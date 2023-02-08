Home>>
Fascinating bamboo weaving brings animals to life
(People's Daily App) 16:25, February 08, 2023
Bamboo weaving is more than a craft for making furniture and baskets. This man has taken the art of bamboo weaving to the next level, creating animals like a horse and a squirrel, and even miniature replicas of modern architecture.
