Appreciate exquisite bamboo crafts of modern and ancient China

People's Daily Online) 10:43, May 20, 2022

Bamboo culture is rooted in Chinese tradition. From bamboo slips and musical instruments in ancient times, to bamboo floors and fiber products found nowadays, bamboo plays a vital role in people's daily lives. Come and appreciate these exquisite bamboo crafts together!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

