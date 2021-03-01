Jiangxi county builds new future with bamboo

A staff member debugs a bamboo-made calculator in Tonggu county, Jiangxi province, on Feb 26. [Photo/Xinhua]

With abundant bamboo resource, bamboo processing has become one of major industries in Tonggu county in Jiangxi province.

In recent years, the county unveiled policies to encourage local enterprises in products innovation. Bamboo-made keyboards, mouse and speakers have become popular due to environmental awareness and good quality.

By the end of last year, the county had 47 enterprises engaged in bamboo processing, with more than 2,600 employees. The industry generated an output value of 760 million yuan in 2020.