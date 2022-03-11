Home>>
Craftsman's bamboo weaving technique amazes netizens
(People's Daily App) 13:56, March 11, 2022
Carrying a history of 2,000 years, bamboo weaving art was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. In the craftsman's skillful hands, after more than a dozen steps, the green bamboo becomes practical tools including vegetable racks, bags, umbrellas and other items.
