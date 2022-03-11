Craftsman's bamboo weaving technique amazes netizens

(People's Daily App) 13:56, March 11, 2022

Carrying a history of 2,000 years, bamboo weaving art was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. In the craftsman's skillful hands, after more than a dozen steps, the green bamboo becomes practical tools including vegetable racks, bags, umbrellas and other items.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

