In pics: Farmers harvest bamboo shoots in SW China’s Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 13:10, August 16, 2021

Photo shows bamboo groves in Zhiping village, Fuling district, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. (Photo/Huang He)

Farmers are busy harvesting bamboo shoots as about 86.7 hectares of bamboo groves have recently entered harvesting season in Zhiping village, Fuling district, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. The bamboo shoots have so far generated a combined revenue of 600,000 yuan for the village, increasing average household incomes by 12,600 yuan. The bamboo forests, which act as a kind of natural air filter, play an important role in environmental protection.

