Single bamboo drifting in Guangxi

True-to-life evidence of Chinese Kung fu! Check out these people performing single bamboo drifting on water in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Single bamboo drifting originated in Guizhou Province and requires a person to stand or sit on a single piece of bamboo while performing balancing movements.

