Single bamboo drifting in Guangxi
(People's Daily App) 15:20, April 20, 2022
True-to-life evidence of Chinese Kung fu! Check out these people performing single bamboo drifting on water in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Single bamboo drifting originated in Guizhou Province and requires a person to stand or sit on a single piece of bamboo while performing balancing movements.
(Produced by Pan Yuan and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
