Bamboo weaving in the hands of Chinese craftsmen

(People's Daily App) 14:26, June 27, 2022

Bamboo weaving is a form of bambooworking and a craft of China. It involves manipulating bamboo into various traditional knit and woven patterns to create both useful and decorative objects.

This craft in contemporary China is mainly used for household objects, such as furniture, tea sets, lanterns and baskets. Check out how Chinese craftsmen practice bamboo weaving.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

