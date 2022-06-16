Bamboo weaving artists create model of Tengwang Pavilion in 8 months

Liu Guocai, 71, a villager of Xinchang county, Zhejiang Province, is a master of bamboo weaving. He and his son, Liu Yi, spent eight months to create a model of the Tengwang Pavilion, a famous ancient Chinese tower in Jiangxi Province. The project used 2,500 kilograms of bamboo.

Liu Guocai began his apprenticeship for bamboo weaving when he was 15. In 1984, he completed a model of the Temple of Heaven, which won an award in 1987 in the US. That model was praised by local media as an "Oriental treasure" and the "world's finest," and was bought by a collector in Los Angeles.

Another work, "Seismograph," bagged the "Special Gold Award of China Arts and Crafts Cultural Creativity Award," which is known as the "Oscar Gold Award" in the cultural sector.

To pass down the craft of bamboo weaving, Liu Guocai published a book titled "Exploring the origin of bamboo weaving."

