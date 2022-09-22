In pics: bamboo winding composite pipe production base in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:57, September 22, 2022

A worker works at a bamboo winding composite pipe (BWCP) production base of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 20, 2022. In January 2021, a BWCP production base of CRCC went into operation in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing.

The annual capacity of the base is about 9,000 tonnes and the output value is about 200 million yuan (about 28.7 million U.S. dollars). BWCP is a bio-based pipe product with lightweight and high pressure resistance features. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers work at a bamboo winding composite pipe (BWCP) production base of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 20, 2022. In January 2021, a BWCP production base of CRCC went into operation in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing.

The annual capacity of the base is about 9,000 tonnes and the output value is about 200 million yuan (about 28.7 million U.S. dollars). BWCP is a bio-based pipe product with lightweight and high pressure resistance features. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member introduces products at a bamboo winding composite pipe (BWCP) production base of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 20, 2022. In January 2021, a BWCP production base of CRCC went into operation in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing.

The annual capacity of the base is about 9,000 tonnes and the output value is about 200 million yuan (about 28.7 million U.S. dollars). BWCP is a bio-based pipe product with lightweight and high pressure resistance features. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A worker works at a bamboo winding composite pipe (BWCP) production base of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 20, 2022. In January 2021, a BWCP production base of CRCC went into operation in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing.

The annual capacity of the base is about 9,000 tonnes and the output value is about 200 million yuan (about 28.7 million U.S. dollars). BWCP is a bio-based pipe product with lightweight and high pressure resistance features. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers work at a bamboo winding composite pipe (BWCP) production base of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 20, 2022. In January 2021, a BWCP production base of CRCC went into operation in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing.

The annual capacity of the base is about 9,000 tonnes and the output value is about 200 million yuan (about 28.7 million U.S. dollars). BWCP is a bio-based pipe product with lightweight and high pressure resistance features. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)