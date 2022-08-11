Home>>
Enjoy this architectural landscape made from bamboo
(People's Daily App) 14:17, August 11, 2022
Making things with bamboo is a traditional Chinese craft. Bamboo can be made into a variety of shapes, and even an amazing "architectural landscape."
(Video source: Kuaishou, edited by Song Jiachen; Compiled by Yang Yang)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.