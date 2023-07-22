Magnificent view of Three Gorges on Yangtze River

Xinhua) 10:05, July 22, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a night view of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial stitched photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows tourists visiting Baidicheng, a popular tourist attraction sitting on the top of Baidi Mountain in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, which marks the front end of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This aerial photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial stitched photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows the scenery of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows the scenery of Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows the Wushan Yangtze River Bridge at Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a monkey at Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the view of Baidicheng, a popular tourist attraction sitting on the top of Baidi Mountain in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, which marks the front end of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorges Reservoir area is an important ecological function zone and reservoir of freshwater resources in China.

The Three Gorges -- Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges -- features precipitous cliffs, famous scenic spots and historical sites. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)