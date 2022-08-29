Construction of S China's Pinglu Canal project kicks off

Xinhua) 09:07, August 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows the Qinzhou port near the estuary of Pinglu Canal, in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The construction of the Pinglu Canal project officially kicked off on Sunday. The canal, stretching about 135 km, aims to link Xijiang River with ports in the Beibu Gulf.

Upon completion, the canal, starting from the Xijin reservoir in city of Hengzhou and ending at Luwu Town of Lingshan County, where ships could reach the Beibu Gulf via the Qinjiang River, will open a shorter route to the sea for Guangxi and other regions in southwest China. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows the Qinzhou port near the estuary of Pinglu Canal, in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows a construction site of the Pinglu Canal project in Lingshan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows a bridge under construction near the estuary of Pinglu Canal, in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows a section of the Pinglu Canal in Hengzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows a section of the Pinglu Canal at Qinzhou Bay in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows a section of the Pinglu Canal in Hengzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows a construction site of the Pinglu Canal project in Lingshan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2022 shows a bridge under construction near the estuary of Pinglu Canal, in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)