Chinese company starts main structure construction of 5 skyscrapers in Egypt's New Alamein

Xinhua) 09:12, August 01, 2022

NEW ALAMEIN, Egypt, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) on Sunday started the construction of the main structures of five residential skyscrapers in New Alamein City on Egypt's Mediterranean northern coast.

The Alamein Downtown Towers Project is another significant new city development cooperative project between China and Egypt after the Central Business District (CBD) project in the new administrative capital of Egypt.

"The Iconic Tower project is one of the most important of all the Alamein projects," said Chang Weicai, general manager of CSCEC Egypt, in a speech during the launching ceremony.

He stressed that the CSCEC Egypt will continue to keep its high standard in construction and strive to contribute to the construction of the new city.

Zhang Xiuchuan, the project manager of the Alamein Downtown Towers Project, said the company has hired many local engineers and laborers since the start of the project, offering lots of employment opportunities and bringing economic benefits to the locals.

Omar Hassan, a quality control engineer of the project, told Xinhua that "I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in this project, where I can learn new things every day, and this job has helped to improve the lives of my family."

He said the project is another achievement of China-Egypt cooperation, which has brought many development opportunities for Egyptians.

"We have 24 Egyptian engineers and over 300 Egyptian workers in this project. It is great to have such an opportunity and experience by working on this big project," Hassan said.

The Alamein Downtown Towers Project was signed between Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority and CSCEC in February 2021.

