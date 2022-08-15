Home>>
Workers conduct routine maintenance of Yingpan Road tunnel in Changsha, Hunan
(Xinhua) 08:52, August 15, 2022
Workers paint the Yingpan Road tunnel for maintenance in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.
The 8.5-km-long Yingpan Road tunnel is the first tunnel across the Xiangjiang River. Workers carry out the routine maintenance of the tunnel from midnight to 6 a.m. every weekend to ensure safe travel for citizens. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
