Nadam fair kicks off in China's Inner Mongolia
Performers stunt at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Wednesday and will last till Aug. 12. A variety of activities as horse racing, wrestling competition, archery contest and music festival will be held during the event. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Performers ride at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
People riding horses perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
Performers are seen in a ritual at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
Performers ride at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
Performers tide at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023.
