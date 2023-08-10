Nadam fair kicks off in China's Inner Mongolia

Performers stunt at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Wednesday and will last till Aug. 12. A variety of activities as horse racing, wrestling competition, archery contest and music festival will be held during the event. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Performers ride at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

People riding horses perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Performers are seen in a ritual at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Performers ride at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Performers tide at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

