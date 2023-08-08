Ulanhada volcano cluster in N China attracts tourists

Xinhua) 15:34, August 08, 2023

Tourists visit the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2023. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster after rainfalls in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Tourists take photos in front of a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2023. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Tourists take photos in front of a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2023. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a volcano of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a view of the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Ulanhada volcano cluster in Qahar Right Wing Rear Banner of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulanhada volcano cluster has special geological landscapes such as volcanoes and lava landform. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

