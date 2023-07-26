We Are China

Party official hailed as skillful harvester at contest

An opening ceremony for durum wheat harvest was held in the Inner Mongolia Bayannur national agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zone on Sunday.

Guangming village, part of the zone, hosted a fun game: a hand-cutting wheat contest.

Zhao Junling, a Communist Party of China official from Linhe district in Bayannur, competed and seemingly impressed the villagers.

The 52-year-old official definitely knows his business, Chinese internet users commented.

