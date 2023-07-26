Home>>
Party official hailed as skillful harvester at contest
(People's Daily App) 15:13, July 26, 2023
An opening ceremony for durum wheat harvest was held in the Inner Mongolia Bayannur national agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zone on Sunday.
Guangming village, part of the zone, hosted a fun game: a hand-cutting wheat contest.
Zhao Junling, a Communist Party of China official from Linhe district in Bayannur, competed and seemingly impressed the villagers.
The 52-year-old official definitely knows his business, Chinese internet users commented.
