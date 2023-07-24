Visitors experience Mongolian custom at night fair in Shanghai
Children try on ethnic costumes and pose for photos at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A boy takes part in a traditional tug-of-war game at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Visitors taste Mongolian specialty food at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A girl experiences archery at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
People visit a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A girl takes part in a traditional tug-of-war game at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Visitors taste tea with milk at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Children take part in a traditional tug-of-war game at a night fair at Minhang Museum of Shanghai in east China to experience the traditional Mongolian custom, July 21, 2023. The night fair was held on the sidelines of an exhibition featuring bronze ware from the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Photos
