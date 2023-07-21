Foreign trade of China's Inner Mongolia up 32.9 pct in H1

Xinhua) 13:35, July 21, 2023

HOHHOT, July 21 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw foreign trade volume reach 90.32 billion yuan (about 12.64 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half (H1) of 2023, up 32.9 percent year on year.

Exports rose 18.7 percent year on year to 34.68 billion yuan, and imports grew 43.6 percent to 55.64 billion yuan, according to the customs of Hohhot, capital of the region.

From January to June, the imports and exports of mechanical and electrical products registered a drastic growth of 138.1 percent year on year to 12.18 billion yuan.

The region saw its trade with countries along the Belt and Road increase to 61.74 billion yuan, up 55.3 percent year on year, accounting for 68.4 percent of its total import and export value during the period.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)